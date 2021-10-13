DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 October 2021
£46.21m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 October 2021
£46.21m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
51,163,026
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 12 October 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
90.31p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
89.79p
Ordinary share price
76.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(15.02%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 12/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.