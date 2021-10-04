U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 October 2021

£46.74m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 October 2021

£46.74m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,349,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 01 October 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

91.02p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

90.55p

Ordinary share price

77.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(15.41%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 01/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



