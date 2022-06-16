U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,699.25
    -90.00 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,063.00
    -598.00 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,267.25
    -326.50 (-2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,688.20
    -44.20 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.10
    -1.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.78
    -0.91 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2640
    -0.5550 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,981.47
    +353.57 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.53
    -4.71 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.95
    -177.46 (-2.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 June 2022

£40.64m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 15 June 2022

£40.64m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,519,882

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 June 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

82.06p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

81.12p

 

 

Ordinary share price

64.30p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(21.64%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 15/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



