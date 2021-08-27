U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 26 August 2021

£47.42m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 26 August 2021

£47.42m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,479,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 August 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

92.11p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

91.95p

Ordinary share price

73.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(19.93%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 26/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



