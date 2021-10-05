U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.25
    +13.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    +102.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.25
    +45.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.20
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.04
    +0.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    -11.80 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +1.12 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2250
    +0.3070 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,998.23
    +2,359.83 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.91
    +990.23 (+408.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.36
    +48.35 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 October 2021

£46.61m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 October 2021

£46.61m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,292,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 October 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

90.88p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

90.39p

Ordinary share price

77.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(14.99%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 04/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Hedge Funds Keep Buying ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

    Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryChinese junk dollar bonds were poised for t

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.