DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 October 2021
£46.07m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 27 October 2021
£46.07m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
51,117,629
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 27 October 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
90.13p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
89.61p
Ordinary share price
79.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(11.51%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 27/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.