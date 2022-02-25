DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
- DSM.L
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 February 2022
£42.52m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 24 February 2022
£42.52m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
50,402,145
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 24 February 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
84.37p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
83.86p
Ordinary share price
70.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(17.03%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 24/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.