U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.25
    -11.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,289.00
    -86.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,993.50
    -39.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.00
    -9.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6490
    -1.3810 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,515.30
    -89.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.28
    -1.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.96
    -31.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2022

£34.90m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 December 2022

£34.90m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,332,720

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 December 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

70.74p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

70.74p

 

 

Ordinary share price

57.40p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(18.85%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 29/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Recommended Stories