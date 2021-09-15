DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Motley Fool

If you're considering an investment in the newly famous coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech, (NASDAQ: BNTX) you're right to wonder if the window of opportunity is still open. On the other hand, BioNTech's decline is far from guaranteed, and it's being supported by a handful of different trends, not to mention probable future developments. The biggest reason why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that the market may have already fully and accurately accounted for its expected vaccine income over the next few years in its stock price.