DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
- DSM.L
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 February 2022
£44.60m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 February 2022
£44.60m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
50,538,424
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 February 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
88.26p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
87.73p
Ordinary share price
70.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(20.69%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 04/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.