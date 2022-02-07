U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,675.00
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.10
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -0.78 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.39 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9490
    -0.2510 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,689.50
    +1,165.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.87
    +121.90 (+13.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.71
    +21.31 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 February 2022

£44.60m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 February 2022

£44.60m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

50,538,424

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 February 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

88.26p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

87.73p

Ordinary share price

70.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(20.69%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 04/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



