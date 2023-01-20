DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Reuters

Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest suggested the rally in energy stocks will soon end and reiterated her bullish view on electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in a webinar on Thursday. Wood, whose $6.8 billion ARK Innovation Fund is up 15% for the year to date, was badly bruised last year by the Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of interest rate hikes that weighed heavily on the sort of technology stocks she focuses on. Yet the rally energy stocks over the last six months despite the roughly 30% decline in the price of oil suggests that the market is now over-valuing value stocks, she said.