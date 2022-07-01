DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DSM.L
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022
£39.18m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022
£39.18m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
49,519,882
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
79.12p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
78.64p
Ordinary share price
62.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(21.01%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
12.89%
2
Hargreaves Services Plc
9.50%
3
Cash and other net current assets
9.43%
4
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
8.53%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
8.14%
6
Centaur Media Plc
7.35%
7
Volex Plc
6.24%
8
DigitalBox plc
5.57%
9
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
5.52%
10
Synectics Plc
4.90%
11
Adept Technology Group Plc
4.25%
12
Tactus Holdings Limited
4.17%
13
National World Plc
4.10%
14
Equals Group Plc
3.54%
15
Theworks.co.uk Plc
2.09%
16
Venture Life Group Plc
1.71%
17
Norman Broadbent Plc
1.65%
18
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.42%
Total
100.00%