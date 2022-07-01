U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022

£39.18m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2022

£39.18m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,519,882

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

79.12p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

78.64p

 

 

Ordinary share price

62.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(21.01%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/06/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Portfolio summary:

% of portfolio

1

Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)

12.89%

2

Hargreaves Services Plc

9.50%

3

Cash and other net current assets

9.43%

4

Ramsdens Holdings Plc

8.53%

5

Flowtech Fluidpower Plc

8.14%

6

Centaur Media Plc

7.35%

7

Volex Plc

6.24%

8

DigitalBox plc

5.57%

9

Fireangel Safety Technology Plc

5.52%

10

Synectics Plc

4.90%

11

Adept Technology Group Plc

4.25%

12

Tactus Holdings Limited

4.17%

13

National World Plc

4.10%

14

Equals Group Plc

3.54%

15

Theworks.co.uk Plc

2.09%

16

Venture Life Group Plc

1.71%

17

Norman Broadbent Plc

1.65%

18

Real Good Food Company Plc

0.42%

 

Total

100.00%



