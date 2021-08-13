U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 August 2021

£46.82m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 August 2021

£46.82m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,479,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 12 August 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

90.96p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

90.81p

Ordinary share price

68.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(24.96%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 12/08/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



