DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 February 2023
£39.39m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 February 2023
£39.39m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
49,270,767
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 08 February 2023 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
79.95p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
79.95p
Ordinary share price
64.20p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(19.70%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 08/02/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.