U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +24.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,728.00
    +147.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.00
    +93.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.30
    +11.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.28
    -0.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -0.38 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8750
    -0.3710 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.69
    +155.96 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.78
    +4.36 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.03
    +59.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 17 November 2022

£34.78m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 17 November 2022

£34.78m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,332,720

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 17 November 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

70.50p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

70.50p

 

 

Ordinary share price

59.20p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(16.03%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 17/11/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Recommended Stories