DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2022

£43.34m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 04 January 2022

£43.34m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

50,870,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 04 January 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

85.19p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

84.70p

Ordinary share price

70.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(17.84%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 04/01/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



