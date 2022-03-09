U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 March 2022

£38.98m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 March 2022

£38.98m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

50,252,145

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 08 March 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

77.57p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

76.74p

Ordinary share price

66.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(14.27%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 08/03/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


