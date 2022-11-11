U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.25
    +18.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,866.00
    +154.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,697.50
    +65.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.70
    +11.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    +2.90 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    +0.0094 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -2.56 (-9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1764
    +0.0062 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4670
    -2.2530 (-1.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,335.38
    +858.30 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.52
    +25.23 (+6.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.66
    -30.68 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 10 November 2022

£34.88m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 10 November 2022

£34.88m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,332,720

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 10 November 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

70.71p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

70.71p

 

 

Ordinary share price

57.80p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(18.26%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 10/11/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Recommended Stories