DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 14 April 2022

£44.20m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 14 April 2022

£44.20m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,834,038

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 14 April 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

88.69p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

87.81p

Ordinary share price

70.60p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(20.40%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 14/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



