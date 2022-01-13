U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 January 2022

£44.43m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 12 January 2022

£44.43m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

50,810,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 12 January 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

87.45p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

86.94p

Ordinary share price

72.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(17.10%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 12/01/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



