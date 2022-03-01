DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022
£43.06m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 February 2022
£43.06m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
50,402,145
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 February 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
85.43p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
84.89p
Ordinary share price
72.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(14.84%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 28/02/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
10.27%
2
Hargreaves Services Plc
10.09%
3
Volex Plc
9.98%
4
Cash and other net current assets
8.41%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
7.92%
6
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
7.80%
7
DigitalBox plc
7.39%
8
Centaur Media Plc
6.54%
9
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
6.28%
10
Adept Technology Group Plc
5.16%
11
National World Plc
4.97%
12
Synectics Plc
4.91%
13
Tactus Holdings Limited
3.79%
14
Venture Life Group Plc
1.98%
15
Norman Broadbent Plc
1.23%
16
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.40%
Other
2.88%
Total
100.00%