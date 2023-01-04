U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 03 January 2023

£35.51m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 03 January 2023

£35.51m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,332,720

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 03 January 2023 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

71.98p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

71.98p

 

 

Ordinary share price

57.20p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(20.54%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 03/01/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



