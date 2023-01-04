DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

MarketWatch

“The S&P 500 will have its worst year since 2008,” said Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Of course, not all his predictions came true — for instance, he said the Fed would end up cutting rates by the end of the year — but still that’s a better track record than many. Jeff Bezos, in the style of Bob Iger at Walt Dsiney, will come back to lead Amazon.com after the stock’s 50% drop last year, he reckons.