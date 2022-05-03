DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022
£44.43m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022
£44.43m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
49,619,882
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 April 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
89.55p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
88.68p
Ordinary share price
71.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(20.16%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
11.22%
2
Hargreaves Services Plc
10.05%
3
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
8.42%
4
Cash and other net current assets
8.08%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
7.80%
6
Volex Plc
7.77%
7
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
7.35%
8
Centaur Media Plc
6.79%
9
DigitalBox plc
6.21%
10
Adept Technology Group Plc
5.22%
11
Synectics Plc
4.97%
12
National World Plc
4.86%
13
Tactus Holdings Limited
3.67%
14
Venture Life Group Plc
1.77%
15
Norman Broadbent Plc
1.04%
16
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.27%
Other
4.51%
Total
100.00%