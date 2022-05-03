U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022

£44.43m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022

£44.43m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,619,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 April 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

89.55p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

88.68p

Ordinary share price

71.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(20.16%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary:

% of portfolio

1

Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)

11.22%

2

Hargreaves Services Plc

10.05%

3

Ramsdens Holdings Plc

8.42%

4

Cash and other net current assets

8.08%

5

Flowtech Fluidpower Plc

7.80%

6

Volex Plc

7.77%

7

Fireangel Safety Technology Plc

7.35%

8

Centaur Media Plc

6.79%

9

DigitalBox plc

6.21%

10

Adept Technology Group Plc

5.22%

11

Synectics Plc

4.97%

12

National World Plc

4.86%

13

Tactus Holdings Limited

3.67%

14

Venture Life Group Plc

1.77%

15

Norman Broadbent Plc

1.04%

16

Real Good Food Company Plc

0.27%

Other

4.51%

Total

100.00%



