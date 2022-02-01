DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
- DSM.L
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022
£45.02m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022
£45.02m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
50,648,424
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2022 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
88.90p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
88.40p
Ordinary share price
70.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(21.26%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/01/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Cash and other net current assets
13.05%
2
Hargreaves Services Plc
10.44%
3
Volex Plc
10.16%
4
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
9.77%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
8.01%
6
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
7.37%
7
DigitalBox plc
7.34%
8
Centaur Media Plc
6.99%
9
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
6.45%
10
Adept Technology Group Plc
6.03%
11
Synectics Plc
3.84%
12
Tactus Holdings Limited
3.63%
13
Venture Life Group Plc
2.36%
14
Norman Broadbent Plc
1.10%
15
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.42%
Other
3.04%
Total
100.00%