U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,856.75
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,284.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.00
    +28.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.10
    +1.61 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.31 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.86
    +1.79 (+8.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6820
    +0.3300 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,875.71
    +44.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.28
    +2.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 22 December 2022

£34.76m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 22 December 2022

£34.76m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,332,720

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 22 December 2022 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

70.45p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

70.45p

 

 

Ordinary share price

57.60p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(18.24%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 22/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for Christmas.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Investors who wish to make trades before Christmas Eve are in luck: The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be open on Friday.

  • Former Tesla stock bull slams Elon Musk for being 'asleep at the wheel'

    The volatility persists in shares of Tesla.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Elon Musk Returns To Old Promises And Insane Prediction

    The billionaire entrepreneur is convinced that Tesla has enormous potential to compete with Apple and the giant Saudi Aramco.

  • 3 Things About Verizon Stock That Smart Investors Know

    Passive income investors certainly know about Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) healthy dividend yield, but there is more to know about the company. This video will highlight three things smart investors know about Verizon stock.

  • Why Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Could Be Worth Watching

    Nutanix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTNX ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Fed's Favorite Inflation Report; Tesla Rises On Elon Musk Pledge

    Tesla and chips led sharp market losses Thursday, despite a late bounce. TSLA rose late as but Elon Musk said no more share sales for now. The Fed's favorite inflation report looms.

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Sank on Thursday

    Investors just woke up to the fact that Carnival's fourth-quarter earnings report actually wasn't that great.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Do

  • Why Applied Materials Fell 9.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell as much as 9.4% in trading on Thursday as positive economic news and data out of China caused the market to fall. There were a number of factors impacting Applied Materials and semiconductor and industrial stocks more broadly. Data from China also indicated that imports of semiconductor equipment fell 40% in November from a year earlier due to U.S. export restrictions.

  • Why Did Nvidia, AMD, and Intel All Crash on Thursday?

    In this video, I will cover Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), go over some company-specific news, and try and make sense as to why they were down 9%, 7%, and 5%, respectively, on Thursday, Dec.

  • Donald Trump is America's poorest billionaire

    Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.

  • From Lucid to ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

    Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.

  • Earnings Tell The Story For Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.2x Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) may be sending bearish signals at the...

  • Tesla’s biggest bear says the company has demand problems and its stock could sink another 80%—but bulls argue he’s missing the growth story

    “They’re just a car company that has built too much capacity that they can’t sell," GLJ Research head Gordon Johnson said of Tesla this week.

  • Agriculture Stocks List: 25 Biggest Agriculture Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 25 biggest agriculture stocks. If you want to read about some more agriculture stocks, go directly to Agriculture Stocks List: 5 Biggest Agriculture Stocks. The agriculture industry consists of sales of agriculture and related services, such as animal and crop production and other support services. In order to sustain […]