DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

MarketWatch

Shares of Novavax Inc. shot up 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the biotechnology company said it has completed its rolling submission to Canada's health authorities, Health Canada, for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it has also completed the submission of all data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review. The company said the final step for applying for EMA authorization is an invitation from EMA to file for Conditional Marketing