DSM: Net Asset Value(s)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021
£46.37m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021
£46.37m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
51,065,681
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 October 2021 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
90.81p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
90.31p
Ordinary share price
79.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
(12.18%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary:
% of portfolio
1
Volex Plc
18.46%
2
Cash and other net current assets
11.55%
3
Hargreaves Services Plc
9.53%
4
Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
9.29%
5
Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
7.98%
6
Adept Technology Group Plc
6.49%
7
Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
6.48%
8
Ramsdens Holdings Plc
6.33%
9
Centaur Media Plc
4.91%
10
Synectics Plc
4.35%
11
DigitalBox plc
3.54%
12
Tactus Holdings Limited
3.52%
13
Venture Life Group Plc
3.17%
14
Duke Royalty Ltd
2.13%
15
Real Good Food Company Plc
0.32%
Other
1.95%
Total
100.00%