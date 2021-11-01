U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.00
    +12.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,831.00
    +127.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,861.00
    +22.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.20
    +8.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +0.16 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1910
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,904.89
    +1,624.95 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.56
    +8.59 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.59
    +26.02 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021

£46.37m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 October 2021

£46.37m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,065,681

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 October 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

90.81p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

90.31p

Ordinary share price

79.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(12.18%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary:

% of portfolio

1

Volex Plc

18.46%

2

Cash and other net current assets

11.55%

3

Hargreaves Services Plc

9.53%

4

Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)

9.29%

5

Flowtech Fluidpower Plc

7.98%

6

Adept Technology Group Plc

6.49%

7

Fireangel Safety Technology Plc

6.48%

8

Ramsdens Holdings Plc

6.33%

9

Centaur Media Plc

4.91%

10

Synectics Plc

4.35%

11

DigitalBox plc

3.54%

12

Tactus Holdings Limited

3.52%

13

Venture Life Group Plc

3.17%

14

Duke Royalty Ltd

2.13%

15

Real Good Food Company Plc

0.32%

Other

1.95%

Total

100.00%



Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.

  • This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all. ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • Chifeng Jilong Gold to Acquire Golden Star in an All-Cash Offer Valued at US$470 Million

    Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (SHSE: 600988) ("Chifeng") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Star ("Golden Star Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") under the Canada Busines

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • ON Semiconductor stock shoots up into record territory after big profit beat, upbeat outlook

    Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. shot up 9.0% toward record territory in premarket trading Monday, after the maker of semiconductors for the automotive and industrial markets reported third-quarter adjusted profit that more than tripled to beat expectations, and provided an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. Net income rose to $309.7 million, or 70 cents a share, from $160.6 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share ran up to 87 c

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Fed Taper Looms For Market Rally; Tesla Jumps As Rival Hits Buy Zone

    Will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google in a buy zone. Tesla rival Xpeng is close after deliveries tripled.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • Novavax stock jumps after submission of data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Health Canada, EMA completed

    Shares of Novavax Inc. shot up 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the biotechnology company said it has completed its rolling submission to Canada's health authorities, Health Canada, for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it has also completed the submission of all data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review. The company said the final step for applying for EMA authorization is an invitation from EMA to file for Conditional Marketing

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • Arrival's (NASDAQ:ARVL) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Arrival's ( NASDAQ:ARVL ) business as it appears the company may be on the...