DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

 

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

 

Net Asset Values

 

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

 

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 February 2023

£38.64m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 February 2023

£38.64m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

49,270,767

 

 

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 February 2023 was:

 

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

78.42p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

78.42p

 

 

Ordinary share price

65.10p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(16.98%)

 

 

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 23/02/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



