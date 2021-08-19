DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio Update

Portfolio Update: Tactus Holdings Limited

The Manager is pleased to report that Tactus Holdings Limited, an unquoted investment in DSM, has received inward investment from the well-known technology investor, Chrysalis Investments Limited ("Chrysalis"). The Chrysalis announcement is available to view here.



To help provide liquidity for this important strategic investment from Chrysalis, which provides future growth finance, DSM has partially exited a small proportion of its position in Tactus Holdings Limited. This includes the full early repayment of the Tactus Loan Notes and accrued interest.



The partial exit plus valuation uplift have resulted in an increase in NAV of 2.07p per share (0.85p realised and 1.22p unrealised), the impact of which is reflected in the NAVs shown in this announcement. The directors have valued the remaining shares, cost £1 million, at £1.6 million which they believe to be fair value, reflecting a discount to this latest investment round reflecting that this investment is unquoted.



The remaining position is DSM is material, at 3.5% of NAV, and the Manager looks forward to supporting the continued progress of this fast growing and successful UK company.

