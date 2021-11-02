DSM provides first nine months 2021 trading update

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DSM Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DSM) (PRNewsFoto/DSM)

Highlights1,2

DSM delivered a very good nine months of the year

Group sales +13% and Adjusted EBITDA +20%

Full Year outlook 2021 unchanged

Key figures – continuing operations2

in € million Jan-Sept 2021 Jan-Sept 2020 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 6,787 6,026 13% 11% 1% -3% 4% Nutrition 5,172 4,771 8% 8% -1% -4% 5% Materials 1,446 1,092 32% 24% 11% -3% 0% Adjusted EBITDA 1,374 1,144 20%







Nutrition 1,096 1,014 8%







Materials 334 187 79%







Innovation 17 16









Corporate -73 -73









EBITDA 1,304 1,020









Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.2% 19.0%













1 Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects results from usual operations. Organic sales growth is the total impact of volume and price/mix. Adjusted Net Operating Free Cash Flow is the cash flow from operating activities, corrected for the cash flow of the APM adjustments, minus the cash flow of capital expenditures and drawing rights. 2 Results and KPIs throughout this document reflect continued operations, excluding the Resins & Functional Materials and associated businesses which were classified as 'held for sale' in September 2020. The sale was finalized on 1 April 2021.

Co-CEOs statement

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, commented: "Good end-user demand throughout the quarter continued the positive momentum of both our Nutrition and Materials businesses. We have delivered another strong period by actively managing the volatile global supply chain dynamics and therefore ensuring we remain able to meet the needs of our customers within the current challenging environment.

During the quarter we also provided an update on the acceleration of our strategy as a purpose-led, performance-driven leader in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, including our new food system commitments."

Outlook 2021

For the full year, DSM continues to expect an Adjusted EBITDA increase in Nutrition at the upper end of its mid-term strategic ambition of high single digit growth. Together with the strong performance in Materials, DSM expects an Adjusted EBITDA growth rate for the Group in the mid-teens, with a continued good Adjusted Net Operating Free Cash Flow.

Story continues

Q3 Highlights

DSM delivered a very good third quarter

Group sales +17% and Adjusted EBITDA +17%

Key figures and indicators

in € million Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 2,299 1,961 17% 9% 3% 1% 4% Nutrition 1,768 1,547 14% 9% -1% 1% 5% Materials 475 362 31% 6% 24% 1% 0% Adjusted EBITDA 449 383 17%







Nutrition 366 340 8%







Materials 102 62 65%







Innovation 5 5









Corporate -24 -24









EBITDA 425 337









Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.5% 19.5%











Nutrition recorded strong organic sales growth of 8%, driven by very strong volumes in Animal Nutrition and in Personal Care. Human Nutrition and Food Specialties recorded further good organic growth too, building upon a strong comparable period in the prior year. The favorable business conditions of the first half of 2021 continued in the third quarter.

The Adjusted EBITDA was up 8%, with a 6% contribution from the acquisition of Erber and -1% from foreign exchange effects. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was slightly down at 20.7% mainly due to one-time effects including a lifetime extension project at a large vitamin plant.

Materials recorded another very strong quarter including a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic effects last year. Organic sales growth was 30%, as Materials delivered a strong operational performance, successfully navigating global supply chain challenges as well as the disruptions caused by the semiconductor shortages impacting the automotive industry.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 65% versus same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 440 bps to 21.5% versus 17.1% in Q3 last year, owing to the strong performance of both segments.

Note for the editors: for the full text of the press release see enclosed pdf or click here.

Financial calendar

15 February 2022 Publication of the full year results of 2021 3 May 2022 Publication of the trading update first three months of 2022 10 May 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2 August 2022 Publication of the half year results of 2022 1 November 2022 Publication of the trading update first nine months of 2022

Additional Information

Starting in 2021, DSM changed its reporting cycle, in line with the established practice of many of its consumer ingredients peers. From Q1 2021, DSM will provide a trading update for Q1 and Q3. DSM will organize media and analyst calls during half year and full year.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM and its associated companies employ approximately 23,000 people around the world and deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

Contact Information



Investor Relations Dave Huizing t. +31 (0) 45 578 2864 e. investor.relations@dsm.com



Media Relations Gareth Mead t. +31 (0) 45 578 2420 e. media.contacts@dsm.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg