DSM - repurchase of shares (25-29 April 2022)

·2 min read

HEERLEN, The Netherlands, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, has repurchased 157,671 of its own shares in the period from 25 April 2022 up to and including 29 April 2022 at an average price of €156.34. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 10 March 2022, covering the commitments for the final stock dividend 2021 and share based compensation plans. The consideration of this repurchase was €24.7 million.

DSM Logo.
DSM Logo.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 10 March 2022 to date is 1,289,915 shares for a total consideration of €204 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 10 March 2022'.

DSM
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information

DSM Media Relations

Gareth Mead

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

