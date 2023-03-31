U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

DSM: Total Voting Rights

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Total Voting Rights
31 March 2023

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2023, are summarised as follows:

 

Shares in issue

Voting rights per share

Voting rights

Ordinary Shares of 1p each

48,686,596

1

48,686,596

Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury

3,047,709

-

-

 

51,734,305

 

 

Total Voting Rights

 

 

48,686,596

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


