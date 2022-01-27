U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,390.27
    +40.34 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,500.31
    +332.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,629.02
    +86.90 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.49
    +24.03 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.75
    +0.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    -27.40 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.97 (-4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7990
    -0.0490 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0078 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3910
    +0.7310 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,848.09
    -1,180.11 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    +24.74 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.89
    +114.11 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
27 January 2022

The Company announces that on 27 January 2022 it bought back 40,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 68 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)

55,550,002

Ordinary Shares held in treasury

4,881,578

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

50,668,424

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 50,668,424 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Robert Finlay
020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333


Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • 2 of Wednesday's Big Stock Winners Could Have Further to Rise

    Wednesday brought more volatility to Wall Street, as substantial early gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave way to worries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee made their latest pronouncement on interest rates. Although the central bank didn't make any immediate moves, Powell said in no uncertain terms that investors needed to be prepared for a rate hike in March. Corning (NYSE: GLW) announced earnings results that gave investors something to smile about, while Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose on reports concerning one of its investments.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • IBM Is Growing Again After Kyndryl Spin-Off

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has spent the better part of a decade transforming itself into a cloud-computing and AI-focused company. IBM completed the spin-off of Kyndryl, its managed infrastructure-services business, in November, shedding around $19 billion of annual revenue in the process. Kyndryl is an IBM customer, and that relationship is producing revenue for IBM now that Kyndryl is its own company.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Has the Tech Sell-Off Made PayPal a Wildly Undervalued Stock?

    Despite a promising long-term future, PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock has not escaped the tech sell-off. What investors considering this stock should remember, however, is that some of the best-performing growth tech stocks in history have experienced multiple 50% declines in their history. Thus, rather than panicking over the decline, investors should look more closely to see whether PayPal's brutal stock price decline has made it a wildly undervalued investment possibility.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • 2 Strong Nasdaq Stocks Making Premarket Moves Higher Thursday

    The stock market seemed to get itself back on a more even keel on Thursday morning, seeking to reach some level of stability following massive movements earlier in the week and throughout the month of January. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up a bit more than half a percent, leading other major market benchmarks higher. Two of the biggest gainers were Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), both of which have strong ties to the tech industry.

  • 1-800-Flowers stock tanks after supply-chain disruptions hurt profit

    Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. sank more than 26% in Thursday premarket trading after the gifts retailer reported a fiscal second-quarter profit that missed expectations and gave weak full-year guidance. Net income totaled $88.5 million, or $1.34 per share, down from $113.7 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. The FactSet consensus was for $1.79. Revenue totaled $943.0 million, up from $877.3 million and below the $978.1 million FactSet consensus. The company attributed the profit decline t

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi