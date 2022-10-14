U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,599.56
    -70.35 (-1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,720.80
    -317.92 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,392.19
    -256.96 (-2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.35
    -30.07 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.77
    -3.34 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.00
    -28.00 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    18.05
    -0.87 (-4.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0230
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0159 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7080
    +1.5260 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,309.56
    +216.86 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.53
    -10.65 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
14 October 2022

The Company announces that on 14 October 2022 it bought back 43,510 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 51.97 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)

55,550,002

Ordinary Shares held in treasury

6,206,511

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

49,343,491

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,343,491 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) skyrocketed Friday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cloud-computing company is exploring a sale after receiving some takeover interest. Investors were excited about the potential for the company to make a deal, and had pushed Nutanix's share price up by 23.5% as of 11:23 a.m. ET. The WSJ article offered no specific details about the possible sale, but referenced "people familiar with the matter" as saying that Nutanix will likely target private equity and industry players.

  • Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%. A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?

    In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading. Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today? Block has come a long way from selling those little white squares that small merchants plugged into their smartphones to accept card payments.

  • Insiders at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) sold US$2.2m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

    While Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NYSE:NOC ) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.3%, they need...

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation ( NYSE:SCHW ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares...

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    With the S&P 500 down more than 25% this year, the stock market has not been a very attractive place for investors to be lately. If investors are still hesitant to put more money into the market, there are some attractive growth stocks available for as little as $20. Investors do not need a bucket full of money to buy shares of healthcare specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and rising cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Annaly (NLY) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Riot Blockchain (RIOT) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Shot Up as Much as 23.4% This Week

    Reactions to a recent inflation report and high short interest are giving Upstart major volatility at the moment.