U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.75
    +22.22 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,431.43
    +123.35 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,522.95
    +110.99 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.41
    +24.08 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.73
    +6.44 (+6.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.30
    +27.10 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    +0.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    -0.0700 (-2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2300
    -0.1550 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,181.38
    -319.98 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.44
    +14.94 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSM.L

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
12 April 2022

The Company announces that on 12 April 2022 it bought back 41,515 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 72.65 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)

55,550,002

Ordinary Shares held in treasury

5,657,479

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

49,892,523

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,892,523 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Robert Finlay
020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333


Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Will Bounce Around Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders should buckle up and prepare for turbulence on Tuesday, as Wall Street analysts are presenting conflicting opinions on where the stock's heading in the Q1 earnings season. After opening up 2.8% this morning, Nvidia shares gave back all their gains just minutes later -- only to U-turn again and resume rising. Yesterday, as you'll recall, Nvidia stock got hit by a downgrade from investment bank R.W. Baird, which contributed to a decline of more than 5% in the semiconductor giant's shares.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Does It Matter That GameStop's Split Will Be a Stock Dividend?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Although it's an "all-weather" strategy, particularly during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, many investors find dividend stocks provide the certainty and stability they're seeking for their portfolios -- and with good reason. The asset managers at Hartford Funds found that the performance of the dividend-paying stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 contributed 41% to the total return of the index. Only dividend stocks generated positive returns in all decades studied, including the so-called "lost decade" of the 2000s when the bursting of the tech stock bubble, 9/11, and the housing market crash resulted in the S&P 500 producing negative returns.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Oil prices: ‘The next move is higher,’ commodity strategist says

    Goldman Sachs Head of Energy Research & Senior Commodity Strategist Damien Courvalin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the oil and energy markets amid pricing hikes, Russian sanctions, recessionary risks, volatility, and demand growth.&nbsp;

  • Why Organigram Shares Popped Today

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings today, and investors liked what they saw. The results from the quarterly period ended Feb. 28 have Organigram shares trading 9.4% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET. Organigram said it had record net revenue of $31.8 million, up 117% compared to the prior-year period.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.