DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
24 February 2023

The Company announces that on 24 February 2023 it bought back 94,168 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 64.693 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares)

55,550,002

Ordinary Shares held in treasury

6,373,403

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

49,176,599

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,176,599 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



