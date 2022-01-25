U.S. markets closed

DSS Receives $17 Million Investment from Alset EHome International

DSS, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • DSS

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company with nine operating business lines in diverse, high-growth industries, entered into a stock purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alset EHome International, Inc. (“AEI”) pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to up to 44,619,423 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) for a purchase price of $0.3810 per share. If required by the rules and regulations of the NYSE American, LLC, the issuance of the shares will be subject to the approval of the Company’s shareholders.

“This is a strong vote of confidence from our majority shareholder, Alset EHome International,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, DSS CEO. “The further strengthening of our balance sheet with this latest cash infusion will enable us to more rapidly capitalize on the wealth of available opportunities across our diverse business lines.”

“Over the last two years we have worked tirelessly to build a solid foundation for long-term shareholder value creation,” added Jason Grady, COO of DSS. “Now we are embarking the next phase of that strategy as we leverage this foundation to accelerate top line growth and ultimately drive bottom line performance.”

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, and banking, lending, and finance. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically unlocks value through IPO spin offs. Under new leadership since 2019, DSS has built the necessary foundation for sustainable growth through the acquisition and formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in five high-growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only meet customer needs, but create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


