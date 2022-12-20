DSV, 1004 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1004

On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 15 November 2022 until 01 February 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-19 1,465,897 1,104.05 1,618,427,724 20: 12 December 2022 70,993 1,076.85 76,448,735 21: 13 December 2022 69,697 1,092.90 76,171,663 22: 14 December 2022 61,617 1,105.42 68,112,412 23: 15 December 2022 72,305 1,078.82 78,003,841 24: 16 December 2022 75,585 1,074.22 81,194,616 Accumulated trading for days 1-24 1,816,094 1,100.36 1,998,358,991

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 16,422,827 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 7.02% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

