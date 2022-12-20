U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

DSV, 1004 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1004

On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 15 November 2022 until 01 February 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-19

1,465,897

 

1,104.05

 

1,618,427,724

20:

12 December 2022

70,993

 

1,076.85

 

76,448,735

21:

13 December 2022

69,697

 

1,092.90

 

76,171,663

22:

14 December 2022

61,617

 

1,105.42

 

68,112,412

23:

15 December 2022

72,305

 

1,078.82

 

78,003,841

24:

16 December 2022

75,585

 

1,074.22

 

81,194,616

Accumulated trading for days 1-24

1,816,094

 

1,100.36

 

1,998,358,991

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 16,422,827 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 7.02% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

 

Attachment


