DSV, 1010 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1010

On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 15 November 2022 until 01 February 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

 

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-43

3,091,554

 

1,098.70

 

3,396,681,081

44:

16 January 2023

34,724

 

1,113.78

 

38,675,012

45:

17 January 2023

38,288

 

1,130.81

 

43,296,430

46:

18 January 2023

43,763

 

1,159.14

 

50,727,409

47:

19 January 2023

73,110

 

1,147.09

 

83,863,998

48:

20 January 2023

40,000

 

1,130.61

 

45,224,536

Accumulated trading for days 1-48

3,321,439

 

1,101.47

 

3,658,468,466

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,802,172 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.28% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


