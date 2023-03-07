U.S. markets open in 4 hours

DSV, 1020 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1020

On 2 February 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1013. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 2 February 2023 until 26 April 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-17

409,200

 

1,273.55

 

521,137,754

18:

27 February 2023

30,000

 

1,276.61

 

38,298,300

19:

28 February 2023

45,000

 

1,277.20

 

57,474,000

20:

1 March 2023

14,900

 

1,300.38

 

19,375,662

21:

2 March 2023

42,000

 

1,289.08

 

54,141,360

22:

3 March 2023

14,000

 

1,303.22

 

18,245,080

Accumulated trading for days 1-22

555,100

 

1,276.66

 

708,672,156

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,646,664 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.21% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


