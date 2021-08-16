U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

DSV, 903 - Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 and transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration to Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P

DSV Panalpina A/S
·2 min read
Company Announcement No. 903

The Board of Directors in DSV Panalpina A/S has today decided an increase of the share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S by DKK 16,000,000 nominal value, divided into shares of DKK 1 each, and the transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration for Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business (“GIL”).

The capital increase has been adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the authorisation in section 4a1 of DSV Panalpina A/S’ articles of association.

The capital increase corresponds to 7.14 per cent of the share capital in DSV Panalpina A/S. After the capital increase, the share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S amounts to DKK 240,000,000 nominal value divided into 240,000,000 shares of nominally DKK 1 each. Each share carries one vote.

The capital increase was completed without pre-emption rights for DSV Panalpina A/S’ existing shareholders. The new shares have been subscribed for at a price of DKK 1 per share against a contribution in kind of shares in Agility International GIL Holdings I Limited, in Agility Logistics International B.V., and in Agility Company LLC.

The new shares are ordinary shares with the same rights in every respect as the existing shares in DSV Panalpina A/S and with the right to dividends for the current financial year on equal terms with the existing shares.

The increase of the share capital is expected to be registered with the Danish Business Authority shortly. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen with 17 August 2021 as the first trading day.

As a consequence of the imminent closing of the acquisition of GIL, an extraordinary general meeting of DSV Panalpina A/S will be convened shortly to take place on 8 September 2021 i.a. with a view to propose Tarek Sultan Al-Essa, Vice Chairman Agility, nominated by Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, for election to the Board of Directors of DSV Panalpina A/S.

DSV Panalpina A/S’ The amended articles of association of DSV Panalpina A/S are attached and published on the company’s website and can be accessed via the following link: https://www.dsv.com/en/about-dsv/corporate-responsibility/governance/articles-of-association.

Contact:
Investor Relations
• Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
• Daniela Veleva, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, daniela.veleva@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment


