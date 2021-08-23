DSV, 910 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Company Announcement No. 910

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-12

454,539

1,499.49

681,577,058

13:

16 August 2021

14,617

1,562.47

22,838,624

14:

17 August 2021

10,000

1,587.92

15,879,200

15:

18 August 2021

30,000

1,596.36

47,890,800

16:

19 August 2021

60,000

1,570.00

94,200,000

17:

20 August 2021

30,000

1,579.36

47,380,800

Accumulated trading for days 1-17

599,156

1,518.41

909,766,482

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 1,623,132 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 0.68% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment


