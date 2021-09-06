U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.68 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8910
    +0.1990 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,667.13
    +1,700.06 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.99
    +57.26 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.88
    +35.53 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

DSV, 912 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
Company Announcement No. 912

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-22

789,156

1,532.83

1,209,644,082

23:

30 August 2021

14,000

1,603.15

22,444,100

24:

31 August 2021

56,000

1,614.23

90,396,880

25:

1 September 2021

31,000

1,607.19

49,822,890

26:

2 September 2021

15,000

1,634.96

24,524,400

27:

3 September 2021

35,000

1,640.84

57,429,400

Accumulated trading for days 1-27

940,156

1,546.83

1,454,261,752

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 1,798,652 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 0.75% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment


