DSV, 914 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S
·2 min read
Company Announcement No. 914

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-27

940,156

1,546.83

1,454,261,752

28:

6 September 2021

25,000

1,657.79

41,444,750

29:

7 September 2021

40,000

1,664.68

66,587,200

30:

8 September 2021

60,000

1,638.84

98,330,400

31:

9 September 2021

49,000

1,630.87

79,912,630

32:

10 September 2021

60,000

1,636.17

98,170,200

Accumulated trading for days 1-32

1,174,156

1,565.98

1,838,706,932

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,020,652 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 0.84% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


