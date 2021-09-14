U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

DSV, 915 - EUR 500 MILLION EUROBOND ISSUE

DSV Panalpina A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Company Announcement No. 915

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW

DSV A/S has through DSV Panalpina Finance B.V. successfully placed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million senior unsecured notes due 2036 (the “Notes”) under its EMTN Programme.

The Notes will be issued 17 September, 2021, at a price of 98.887% and with a fixed coupon of 0.875% per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. Standard & Poor’s rated the bonds at A- and Moody’s rated the bonds A3, both in line with their rating of DSV A/S.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be applied by DSV A/S for general corporate purposes, while respecting the Group’s unchanged long-term capital structure policy.

HSBC, Danske Bank, ING, Nordea and Nykredit have been acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


