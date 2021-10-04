U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.50
    -17.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,056.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,680.75
    -81.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.90
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2100
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,652.29
    -153.98 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.60
    -10.47 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

DSV, 918 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DSV A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Announcement No. 918

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-42

1,535,156

1,585.42

2,433,864,462

43:

27 September 2021

57,000

1,594.06

90,861,420

44:

28 September 2021

59,000

1,522.08

89,802,720

45:

29 September 2021

14,000

1,548.74

21,682,360

46:

30 September 2021

50,000

1,537.53

76,876,500

47:

1 October 2021

59,000

1,526.83

90,082,970

Accumulated trading for days 1-47

1,774,156

1,580.00

2,803,170,432

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,589,652 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.08% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for shares of the company."

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • Global markets swoon as Evergrande hints at rescue deal

    Asian markets extended their dip into the red as investors digested news that trading of Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares had been suspended.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales; BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    Xpeng soared above Q3 delivery targets. Chinese EV rivals Nio and Li Auto also beat. EV giant BYD boomed.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Johnson & Johnson Sell-Off: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

    Buying Dividend Kings at fair prices is a one way to achieve strong total returns with lower volatility.

  • Share Trading Suspended as Debt Test Looms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in China Evergrande Group and its property management unit were suspended from trading Monday, as a fresh debt test loomed for the developer underscoring broader risks that have left credit markets on edge. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’

  • Tesla Just Keeps Delivering More Cars. That Should Be Good News for the Stock.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.