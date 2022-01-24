U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

DSV, 939 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
Company Announcement No. 939

On 26 October 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 925. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 October 2021 to 8 February 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 5,000 million and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.08% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average transaction price

Amount DKK

Accumulated trading for days 1-57

3,032,769

1,476.66

4,478,382,696

58:

17 January 2022

18,495

1,364.15

25,229,886

59:

18 January 2022

72,000

1,356.46

97,665,142

60:

19 January 2022

13,120

1,359.10

17,831,444

61:

20 January 2022

48,095

1,362.55

65,531,664

62:

21 January 2022

72,000

1,344.59

96,810,372

Accumulated trading for days 1-62

3,256,479

1,468.29

4,781,451,205

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,485,031 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.70% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


