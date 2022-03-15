DSV, 950 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
Company Announcement No. 950
On 9 February 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 942. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 9 February 2022 to 26 April 2022 may purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million and no more than 2,500,000 shares, corresponding to 1.04% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-18
1,055,000
1,228.22
1,295,770,980
19:
7 March 2022
24,000
1,178.22
28,277,280
20:
8 March 2022
90,000
1,189.99
107,099,100
21:
9 March 2022
74,000
1,165.14
86,220,360
22:
10 March 2022
20,000
1,201.52
24,030,400
23:
11 March 2022
33,000
1,174.50
38,758,500
Accumulated trading for days 1-23
1,296,000
1,219.26
1,580,156,620
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,837,991 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.27% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
