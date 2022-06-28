U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

DSV, 967 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
  • DSDVF
  • DSDVY
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 967

On 27 April 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 958. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2022 until 25 July 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

 

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-34

3,478,277

 

1,085.18

 

3,774,540,086

35:

20 June 2022

 

70,000

 

998.30

 

69,880,741

36:

21 June 2022

 

90,000

 

1,012.30

 

91,106,910

37:

22 June 2022

 

140,222

 

988.67

 

138,633,706

38:

23 June 2022

 

130,249

 

979.91

 

127,632,089

39:

24 June 2022

 

73,194

 

1,011.81

 

74,058,487

Accumulated trading for days 1-39

3,981,942

 

1,073.81

 

4,275,852,019

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,969,989 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.55% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

 

Attachment


