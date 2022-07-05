U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

DSV, 968 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
1 min read
  • DSDVF
  • DSDVY
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 968

On 27 April 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 958. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2022 until 25 July 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Accumulated trading for days 1-39

3,981,942

 

1,073.81

 

4,275,852,019

40:

27 June 2022

 

51,000

 

1,050.09

 

53,554,641

41:

28 June 2022

 

114,114

 

1,036.07

 

118,229,693

42:

29 June 2022

 

105,455

 

1,008.13

 

106,312,054

43:

30 June 2022

 

99,534

 

983.45

 

97,886,672

44:

1 July 2022

 

50,800

 

998.08

 

50,702,667

Accumulated trading for days 1-44

4,402,845

 

1,068.07

 

4,702,537,746

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,377,156 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.73% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


