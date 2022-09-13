U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

DSV, 981 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

DSV A/S
·2 min read
DSV A/S
DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 981

On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 July 2022 until 24 October 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 7,000 million, and no more than 14,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

 

Number of shares bought back

 

Average transaction price

 

Amount DKK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated trading for days 1-29

2,046,169

 

1,178.92

 

2,412,261,231

30:

5 September 2022

68,000

 

1,049.13

 

71,340,840

31:

6 September 2022

67,000

 

1,051.15

 

70,427,050

32:

7 September 2022

68,000

 

1,033.55

 

70,281,400

33:

8 September 2022

68,000

 

1,036.07

 

70,452,760

34:

9 September 2022

68,000

 

1,073.53

 

72,999,775

Accumulated trading for days 1-34

2,385,169

 

1,160.41

 

2,767,763,056

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 9,372,502 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.01% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


